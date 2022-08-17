Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 144,034 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.27% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $9,244,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $7,598,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUS opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

