Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,834 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SAP by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

