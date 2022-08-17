Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.45% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAMR opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners



Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

