Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.81 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

