Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

