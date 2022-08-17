Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

