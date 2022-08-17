Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.