Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

