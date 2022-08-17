Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,886 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at RPM International

RPM International Stock Up 1.0 %

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

