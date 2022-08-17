Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 20,968 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

