Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.