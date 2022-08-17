Barclays Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays to $605.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

PANW opened at $524.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.73.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,008.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

