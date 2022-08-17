Barclays Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays to $605.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %
PANW opened at $524.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,008.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
