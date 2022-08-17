Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $10.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Paya stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $958.84 million, a P/E ratio of 242.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

