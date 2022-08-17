Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

