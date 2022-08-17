Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.