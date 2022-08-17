Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.39 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,605 shares of company stock worth $3,219,508 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

