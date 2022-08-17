Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

PLUG opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

