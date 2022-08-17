Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $5.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
