Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $5.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.