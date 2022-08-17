PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,936 shares of company stock worth $5,023,895. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

