DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) Head to Head Contrast

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DSV A/S and ITHAX Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90 ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

ITHAX Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given ITHAX Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ITHAX Acquisition is more favorable than DSV A/S.

This table compares DSV A/S and ITHAX Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.35 $1.78 billion $4.31 19.44 ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and ITHAX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.29% 20.52% 9.40% ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DSV A/S beats ITHAX Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

