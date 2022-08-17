Reviewing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 7.13% 15.60% 6.98% System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Internet Initiative Japan and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 System1 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

System1 has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.69 $139.48 million $1.55 23.44 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Volatility & Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats System1 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

