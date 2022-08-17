Reviewing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and EVCI Career Colleges, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $263.03 million 0.05 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.28 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats Zovio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About EVCI Career Colleges

(Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

