Head to Head Comparison: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49% Weibo 13.62% 14.51% 6.83%

Volatility and Risk

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KnowBe4 and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88 Weibo 1 3 5 0 2.44

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus price target of $28.09, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.22%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 14.75 -$11.85 million $0.05 416.08 Weibo $2.26 billion 2.02 $428.32 million $1.34 14.37

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

