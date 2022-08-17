Brokers Set Expectations for APA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.43. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.