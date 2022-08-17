Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Grows By 9.3%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BRLT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.02 million and a P/E ratio of 52.19. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRLT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

