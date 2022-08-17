Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) vs. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Head to Head Review

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 1 8 0 0 1.89 Ballard Power Systems 2 9 3 0 2.07

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 232.53%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 95.88 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -19.50 Ballard Power Systems $104.50 million 24.37 -$114.23 million ($0.58) -14.72

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ballard Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Ballard Power Systems -164.44% -12.13% -11.26%

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in China, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Japan, France, Spain, Taiwan, Poland, India, Ukraine, Sweden, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

