CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

