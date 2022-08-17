Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Athena Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Hycroft Mining -147.74% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -5.69 Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.73 -$88.56 million ($1.49) -0.64

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Athena Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

