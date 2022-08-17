Analyzing Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 31.89% 9.08% 1.18% SB Financial Group 20.25% 8.44% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.72 $263.92 million $2.86 12.46 SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.63 $18.28 million $1.84 9.12

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and SB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats SB Financial Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.