Analyzing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 8.38% 25.95% 9.74% Range Resources 16.40% 56.92% 14.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.67 $16.03 billion $7.89 6.67 Range Resources $2.93 billion 3.00 $411.78 million $1.94 17.25

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TotalEnergies and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 5 7 0 2.46 Range Resources 2 7 8 0 2.35

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus target price of $62.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats TotalEnergies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.