Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Financial Contrast

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kinetik.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $400.62 million 0.40 -$19.95 million ($11.80) -1.36 Kinetik $160.62 million 31.86 $99.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -25.48% -12.48% -3.85% Kinetik N/A -25.89% 5.61%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinetik beats Summit Midstream Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.