Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $413.92

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,631. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $354.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.