Brokerages Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target at $44.01

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Insider Activity

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.