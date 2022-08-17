Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $17.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCTAF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.37) to €15.70 ($16.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

