Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $14.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.