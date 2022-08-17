Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $76.91

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

