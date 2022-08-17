Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price at $20.40

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

