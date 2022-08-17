Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $175.03

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.03.
GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 756.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
