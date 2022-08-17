Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $175.03

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.03.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 201.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 756.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

