Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $26.59

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

