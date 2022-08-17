WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,074.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

WH Smith Price Performance

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($18.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,448.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,490.14. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

