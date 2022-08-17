NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $107.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.77 and a beta of 0.87.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

