Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $50.44

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.26.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.59 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.