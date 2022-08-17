Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $11.33

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.