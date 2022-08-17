Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.