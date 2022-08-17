Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 957,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Get Allakos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.