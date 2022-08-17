Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.34. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

