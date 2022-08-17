Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.34. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

