Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine 4 Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALPP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

