Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.89.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

TSE ABX opened at C$21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.48. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.02 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.