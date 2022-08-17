Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Trading Down 1.8 %

Savara stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 39.23 and a quick ratio of 39.23. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity at Savara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 140,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 735,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,755.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.