Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

